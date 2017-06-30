If you are making plans to hit the road this Fourth of July holiday weekend, get ready for a crowd.AAA estimates 44.2 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this year, roughly a 3 percent increase from last year.Gas prices are four cents cheaper than last year, which could be adding to the congestion.Using data from Waze, we can show you some of the busiest times to be driving this holiday weekend. Don't be surprised if you see more people hitting the road earlier in the day.On Friday, you can expect a bump in traffic between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, expect a spike in the number of travelers on the road in the middle of the day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.On Tuesday, experts predict more traffic between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.And don't forget fireworks equal gridlock. Plan for big delays between 10 p.m. and midnight, when the crowds clear out from fireworks displays around town.