288 SB reopens after car fire

A car burst into flames on the 288 south freeway outbound at Holly Hall around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.The car was pulled over to the right shoulder, but all southbound lanes were closed. They reopened just after 6:30 a.m.The incident happened just after the interchange to get onto the 610 loop.Significant traffic backups were seen for miles.Emergency crews were able to put the fire out quickly.It's not known if anyone was injured in the fire.