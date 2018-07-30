17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita High School students

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows Jaggar Clayton Smith being released from jail after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old charged in a violent crash that killed two other teenagers in northeast Harris County has bonded out of jail.

Our cameras were there when Jaggar Clayton Smith was released from custody after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.



Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies say Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison, both 16, were passengers in Smith's 2008 Nissan Altima when Smith was speeding southbound in the 18300 block of Timber Forest.

EMBED More News Videos

17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita High School students, Mayra Moreno reports.



Smith lost control and slammed into trees in the median, splitting the vehicle in half.

The front half of the car rotated clockwise, stopping in the median. The back half of the vehicle continued to spin southeast, hitting another tree.

Robison, who was sitting in the back, died at the scene.


Gomez was in the front passenger seat. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, where she died.


Smith was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries. Authorities believe he was drinking.


"Just to see the devastation, how the metal is torn in half. This is not a major roadway. To see the short distance traveled to speed, you lose control, it's very violent," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Lives torn and lost and families impacted. It's very tragic."

EMBED More News Videos

2 teens killed in a suspected drunk driving crash were both close friends and classmates, authorities say.



Smith's uncle told ABC13 that his nephew was at a quinceanera reunion party that Gomez threw Tuesday night.

Smith is a current Kingwood High School student, but previously attended Atascocita High School, where the two victims were enrolled. One of the girls who died was a sophomore.


Friends of the students went by the scene Wednesday morning to drop off flowers.

EMBED More News Videos

A memorial is growing at the scene of a crash that killed two Atascocita High School students.



"They were good girls. They were fun, always good spirits, bright, always trying to have fun and laugh," said Graydon Morrow, a friend of the victims.

Humble ISD said grief counselors will be available at Atascocita High School on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Counselors will be available for students at Atascocita High School on Wednesday and Thursday.

RELATED: TABC trying to trace source of alcohol after deadly crash involving teens in Atascocita

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashteen killedHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News