ALCOHOL

TABC trying to trace source of alcohol after deadly crash involving teens in Atascocita

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion talks with a state alcohol commission investigator as the agency looks into a deadly crash that killed two teens. (KTRK)

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A horrific crash killed two Atascocita High School students. Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison lost their lives overnight Tuesday.

Deputies charged their friend and driver Jaggar Clayton Smith, 17, with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The Kingwood High School student posted bond this afternoon. He walked out of the Harris County Jail around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows Jaggar Clayton Smith being released from jail after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.



The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now working with the Harris County Sheriff's Office to determine how the teens gained access to alcohol.

Lt. Ryan Decuire works in the TABC's Enforcement Division. Eyewitness News spoke with him one-on-one at his Houston office.

"At this time, we're following a few leads, but that's all I can disclose at this time," said Decuire. "There are several steps involved. We try to trace it back to a business or a person that could have provided the alcohol that caused this tragedy to happen."

Decuire said they are now working to track down the source of the alcohol. He said it's important to figure out what steps led up to the deadly crash.

"Alcohol is dangerous if it's used irresponsibly," said Decuire. "Tragedies happen all the time, both from people drinking too much at an establishment or at home, or underage kids illegally obtaining alcohol. It's important to follow the law. Be responsible with alcohol service. It's a tragic killer that we see on the news almost every day."

Decuire said people selling or giving underage kids alcohol can face criminal charges. A first offense is a misdemeanor and could result in a $4,000 fine and a year in jail.

He also said businesses which knowingly allow underage kids to buy alcohol could face similar financial penalties and even the cancellation of their license to sell alcohol.

He said the agency is committed to finding out what led up to Gomez and Robison's deaths.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alcoholcrashcar crashteenagersteenarrestdrunk drivingdrunk driving deathAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ALCOHOL
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Houston's most-Instagrammable new patio bar now open
5 places in Houston to celebrate National Mojito Day
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
More alcohol
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News