While cyberattacks like "WannaCry" and the myriad viruses out there on the internet can wreak havoc on your digital life, exercising diligence can keep you safe.
RELATED: Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement says
Here are six ways you can reduce your chance of becoming a victim:
At work
- Never click links in emails you receive from senders you don't know.
- Never give out information to someone on the phone who calls to help you with a virus. Computer makers will not call you on the phone. This is a common scam.
- Let your company's IT personnel know if you see any weird messages or pop-ups on your screen.
- Never click on a link that has the words "AD" under it on Google searches. This could take you to bad sites.
At home
- Make sure your home computer has the latest operating system patches.
- Purchase and install working antivirus software, if you haven't already.
RELATED: Dozens of countries hit by major cyberextortion attack
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff