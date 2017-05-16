EXTORTION

6 tips for protecting yourself against cyberextortion

Want to know how to protect yourself from cyberextortion? Fight back with these tips. (KTRK)

The business of cyberextortion is a lucrative one for thieves looking to steal your data, but you don't have to be taken to the cleaners.

While cyberattacks like "WannaCry" and the myriad viruses out there on the internet can wreak havoc on your digital life, exercising diligence can keep you safe.

Here are six ways you can reduce your chance of becoming a victim:

At work
  • Never click links in emails you receive from senders you don't know.
  • Never give out information to someone on the phone who calls to help you with a virus. Computer makers will not call you on the phone. This is a common scam.
  • Let your company's IT personnel know if you see any weird messages or pop-ups on your screen.
  • Never click on a link that has the words "AD" under it on Google searches. This could take you to bad sites.

At home
  • Make sure your home computer has the latest operating system patches.
  • Purchase and install working antivirus software, if you haven't already.


