SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe shooting survivor recall acts of heroism during school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Fifteen-year-old Courtney Marshall said art was her favorite class at Santa Fe High School. She wants to return to the room one last time for closure.

The freshman described Friday morning as horrific. She watched friends die in front of her after a gunman stormed into the school yelling, "surprise." She said that she narrowly dodged his bullets.

Marshall said her classmate Christian Riley Garcia, 15, saved her life. The students and her substitute teacher, Ann Perkins, tried to break out the back door. When it failed, they rushed into different closets.

"It was just me, Christian, and Ms. Perkins left in the closet," said Garcia. "He (Dimitrios Pagourtzis) shot the door. I guess the shot went through and killed Christian, and then he shot Ms. Perkins. Then he was trying to shoot at me but he missed. I was lucky enough to run out, but he was still shooting."

Marshall said before the gunman opened fire on the closet, Riley held on tight to the door. He tried to shield Courtney and Perkins.

"He was a hero, cause if he would never have been there," said Marshall. "We pretty much would have been dead because we were stuck in that closet."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingu.s. & worldSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Astros honoring Santa Fe victims with tees and donations
Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Houston Texans praise Watt's role as healer in wake of Santa Fe
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Navigating Houston's airports using the latest technology
Astros honoring Santa Fe victims with tees and donations
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun
Buc-ee's beaver mascot wins in lawsuit over branding
Multiple arrests in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
Show More
One Minute Weather: More downpours today
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
More News