The Houston Astros' 2017 World Series rings could be the most valuable championship rings in Major League Baseball history if one local jeweler has anything to say about it.Houston-based Diamond Cutters International has released four mockups of potential World Series rings that it will submit as part of its bid to design this year's rings:The various designs feature the team's logo and a baseball diamond and are ornamented with sapphires and diamonds.DCI also designed the 1999 World Series rings for the Yankees, which are currently ranked as being the most valuable in history."We want to make sure this title goes to our Astros rings this year, knowing that these rings could surpass six figures per ring. The first million is on us!" DCI vice president Dee Doan said.