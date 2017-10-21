HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We've reached the bye week for the Houston Texans and most would agree this season has brought a lot of thrills and questions.
At the bye week, the Texans find themselves with a 3-3 record and a resounding answer to the question: Who would be the starting quarterback?
In rookie Deshaun Watson, the Texans have found their quarterback of the future and the city of Houston has found its forever role model.
Through five games, Watson has completed nearly 62 percent of his passes for 1,297 yards. In the Texans matchup against the Titans, Watson shredded Tennessee's defense with a scorching 283 yards passing with four touchdowns. Currently, Watson leads all quarterbacks with 13 touchdowns on the year, despite not starting in Week 1 (Tom Savage).
Can we say possible Rookie of the Year? Yes, indeed.
TEXANS LOSE TWO KEY PLAYERS ON DEFENSE
With as much as the Texans have discovered on the offensive side of the ball, they will be without two stars for the rest of the season on the defensive side.
Defensive end J.J. Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture in the team's 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans are also without linebacker Whitney Mercilus for the rest of the season after he tore a pectoral muscle. Against the Browns, the Texans defense seemed to play okay without Watt and Mercilus, but time will tell how much of a loss both were for the defense.
INJURY REPORT
On the injury report for the Texans, two key players remain a concern. Cornerback Kevin Johnson has missed several games due to a sprained MCL, but could return for the Texans game against the Seattle Seahawks.
In the Texans victory against the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Dylan Cole suffered a hamstring injury. His status for the Seahawks game is unknown.
EXPECTATIONS FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON
Expect Watson to continue to gel with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. The Texans are in position to win another AFC South title with the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars sitting at 3-3 thus far.
