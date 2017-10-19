EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2513531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Medical expert discuss the injuries of J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus is in good spirits even after a season-ending injury."I feel great," Mercilus said.He also recalled the play in which he tore his pectoral muscle."My hand grabbed his face mask and I yanked, trying to yank him down," he said. "Two forces going in the opposite direction, usually something gotta give, right?"Mercilus said his faith keeps him going."I have no fears," he said. "I'm always protected by his grace."On Oct. 30, he is set to host "Dine with Merci," which will help children with disabilities."It will be a great way for people, sponsors to actually hang around with some of my teammates, special guests and celebrity guests as well," he added.