HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Dealing with a suddenly depleted quarterback depth chart due to Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, the Houston Texans is reportedly looking to their past for help at the position.
A day after Watson's injury and the immediate addition of Matt McGloin, the Texans have brought T.J. Yates, a former starter for the team, back into the fold.
ABC13 confirms Yates is at the Texans facility today. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport first reported news of Yates' return.
Yates was last with the Texans in 2015 to backup then-starter Brian Hoyer. Before that, Yates played a backup role with Houston from 2011 to 2013. During that period, Yates started midseason for an injured Matt Schaub. He also started in the Texans' first ever playoff win in his first season.
Yates was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 but was cut before that season.
Yates also had stints with Miami and Buffalo.
The Texans QB depth chart had Watson with Tom Savage backing him up before the injury. With McGloin and Yates, the Texans should have three active quarterbacks on the roster.
Watson reportedly tore his ACL, ending his season. The Texans are expected to talk with the media about the injury Friday.
