Who is Matt McGloin, the new QB of the Texans

The season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson has paved the way for the Texans' signing of former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin.McGloin entered the NFL undrafted in 2013 and started his career with the Oakland Raiders.In his rookie year, he led the Raiders in a 28-23 win against the Texans, threw for three touchdowns. McGloin primarily served as a backup.After his contract was up in Oakland, McGloin signed a one-year deal in his home state with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. He was released before the season started.With his name still in free agency, McGloin was picked up by Texans for his prior tutelage under head coach Bill O'Brien. O'Brien was the head coach at Penn State.McGloin is expected to fill in a backup role to newly appointed starting quarterback Tom Savage.