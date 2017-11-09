HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You've seen the Astros superstars George Springer and Carlos Correa on the baseball diamond, but how about on the hardwood?
Springer, the World Series MVP, will participate in the Houston Rockets "First Shot" ceremony on Thursday.
The "First Shot" ceremony features a celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw. A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.
Next week, Correa will participate in the "First Shot" ceremony when the Rockets host the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.
