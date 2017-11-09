SPORTS

Astros' Springer and Correa to participate in Rockets "First Shot" tradition

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros players to participate in "First Shot." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You've seen the Astros superstars George Springer and Carlos Correa on the baseball diamond, but how about on the hardwood?

Springer, the World Series MVP, will participate in the Houston Rockets "First Shot" ceremony on Thursday.

The "First Shot" ceremony features a celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw. A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.

Next week, Correa will participate in the "First Shot" ceremony when the Rockets host the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Petition started to name street after George Springer
Rams, Goff try to keep ball rolling against Texans
JJ Watt's girlfriend on life, love and Houston soccer
Aaron Judge, CC Sabathia, Astros honored by New York baseball writers
More Sports
Top Stories
Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
WANTED: Violent gang forced victims into sex acts
Violent fight at Madison HS leaves teen girl in jail
Family: Veteran's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Altuve named Player of the Year by MLB peers
Study: Texans really don't want to leave Lone Star State
Show More
3 people killed along Highway 249 within weeks
'No': O'Brien to reports he will be deposed in Kaepernick case
Alief ISD trustee's son enters insanity plea for her death
Madison HS basketball star commits to Western Kentucky
Pence: Gunman and Air Force at fault in Texas massacre
More News
Top Video
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
JJ Watt's girlfriend on life, love and Houston soccer
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
'No': O'Brien to reports he will be deposed in Kaepernick case
More Video