"First shot": Rockets start new tradition at every home game

When you arrive at the Toyota Center for the Houston Rockets home games this season, you will notice something different before the game.Prior to tip-off at every home game, the "First Shot" ceremony will take place with a featured celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw. A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.The inaugural "First Shot" for Saturday's home opener will be taken by Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.Hopkins' shot will benefit Houston's Children's Charity, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for underprivileged, abused and disabled children in greater Houston.