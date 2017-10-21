SPORTS

"First shot": Rockets start new tradition at every home game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When you arrive at the Toyota Center for the Houston Rockets home games this season, you will notice something different before the game.

Prior to tip-off at every home game, the "First Shot" ceremony will take place with a featured celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw. A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.

The inaugural "First Shot" for Saturday's home opener will be taken by Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins' shot will benefit Houston's Children's Charity, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for underprivileged, abused and disabled children in greater Houston.


