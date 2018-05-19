DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --It was a game to move forward in the state playoffs as Santa Fe High School faced Kingwood Park.
But on the field Saturday night, it wasn't really about baseball.
Santa Fe coach Ronnie Wulf left it up to the team if they wanted to play Saturday night.
"They said they wanted to do it for the community," Wulf said.
With uniforms on and their equipment ready to go, they boarded buses to Deer Park for seven innings.
"I feel like us being here shows we are an amazing community," Santa Fe senior Emma Clark said.
Two shooting survivors were in the dugout to support their team as they recover from their injuries.
Rome Shubert, a University of Houston commit, described getting shot in the head to Eyewitness News.
"It (the bullet) went in through the back of my head and came out," Shubert said on Friday.
The stands were full. It was a game about hope, not hits, resiliency not runs, and no matter the final score the cheers in the stands were for every Santa Fe Indian.
"I heard some people comment 'Oh they shouldn't be playing the game today.' But to me, it probably takes the players' minds and the community's minds off such a tragic event instead of sitting at home," said Deanna, a Kingwood Park fan wearing a yellow ribbon to support Santa Fe.
Resiliency on the field @SantaFeISD @HumbleISD #baseball playoffs @abc13houston #ABC13 #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/uDbYxrlNAZ— Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) May 20, 2018