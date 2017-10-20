Rice hosting 2017 World Air Hockey Championships

The 2017 World Air Hockey Championships are underway in Rice University's football stadium."We play it more seriously and very competitively," said U.S. Air Hockey Association president Phil Arnold. "We will see who is the best air hockey player on the planet."Arnold said the association started with air hockey clubs in 1978, and the fun game later became a competitive sport."Air hockey does not demand running so as you get older, you can compete as long as you have fast reflexes and concentrate," Arnold said.The top player holding the crown right now is an 18-year-old student from Baylor.Competing takes extreme focus as players play about 70 games in two days."You have to win four out of seven," Arnold said.Each player keeps on advancing until there are only two players left.