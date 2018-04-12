HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets are fighting for their third NBA title in franchise history, but first, they'll have to go through the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Rockets are 4-0 in the regular season against the Timberwolves, so some fans are confident the Rockets can get the job done.
The first round of the NBA playoffs begins Sunday at Toyota Center for the Rockets, who have home court advantage throughout the postseason.
The Rockets are the number one seed overall after winning 65 games in the regular season, a franchise record.
Houston hasn't faced off against Minnesota in nearly a month after playing them on March 18. The Rockets won that contest 129-120.
Fans may remember that was also the match-up where Gerald Green shoved Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng. That resulted in a $25,000 fine for Green, which teammate Chris Paul offered to pick up.
Game 1 is at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Here are the rest of the dates you'll need to save if you plan to attend or tune in.
Game 2 - Wednesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. in Houston
Game 3 - Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Minnesota
Game 4 - Monday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. in Minnesota
Game 5 (if necessary) - Wednesday, April 25 in Houston, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary) - Friday, April 27 in Minnesota, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 29 in Houston, TBD
The Rockets have announced limited seats on Twitter.
So far, only tickets for games 1 and 2 are available.
If the Rockets win the series versus the Timberwolves in the Western Conference, they'll face either the Oklahoma City Thunder (4th seed) or the Utah Jazz (5th seed).
📍 @ToyotaCenter is playoff ready!— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 12, 2018
🚀 #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/nLqT19gSX3