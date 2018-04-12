SPORTS

Rockets fans confident heading into 1st round of NBA Playoffs

The Houston Rockets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Toyota Center in the first round of the NBA playoffs. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday at Toyota Center, and if the past is any indication, the Rockets look to be in a good position to defeat them.

The Rockets hold a 4-0 season series sweep of Minnesota. Houston last defeated the Timberwolves on March 18, 129-120.

"They have a really good chance. As long as they're in sync and play together the way they have all season, they can take anyone in the league," said Daniel Salinas, a Rockets fan.

Houston is the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs, winning 65 regular season games. That's a franchise record.

The Rockets also have home court advantage throughout the postseason.

Looking ahead, if the Rockets beat the Timberwolves, they will play the winner of the series between Oklahoma City and Utah.

Houston will host Minnesota for Game 1 on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Here's the rest of the schedule for the first round. These are listed in central time.

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. in Houston
Game 3 - Saturday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Minnesota
Game 4 - Monday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. in Minnesota
Game 5 (if necessary) - Wednesday, April 25 in Houston, TBD
Game 6 (if necessary) - Friday, April 27 in Minnesota, TBD
Game 7 (if necessary) - Sunday, April 29 in Houston, TBD

The Rockets announced limited seats on Twitter.

Most tickets start at just under $100.

Courtside seats are selling for about $5,000.

You can buy tickets to games 1 and 2 here.

