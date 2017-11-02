Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now that George Springer secured his championship ring, he's preparing to add some additional bling in about two months.
The MVP slugger will be marrying his fiancée Charlise Castro in Janurary.
The couple got engaged last December on a beach in Mexico.
Well, what you might not know is the future Mrs. Springer is a slugger in her own right.
She was a break-out star on the University of Albany softball team.
Castro went on to play on Puerto Rico's national team.
The 25-year-old starred at first base, and was a NCAA Division I Eugene All-Regional Team, according to her team bio on the school's website.
Castro holds degrees in communication and business administration.
She's currently taking her passion for fitness and health and working as a personal trainer.
On her website, Castro Fit, she says her time in collegiate athletics, and even competing at the Olympic level, made her realize she wants to help others.
The couple is set to say their vows Jan. 20, 2018.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!
RELATED: Couple goals: Astros weddings we all want an invite to
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff