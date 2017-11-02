HOUSTON ASTROS

Couple goals: Astros weddings we all want an invite to

Astros players are seeing wedding bells soon. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From World Series champs to wedding bells. Eyewitness News gathered some juicy details about the Astros couples' wedding preparations.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez: Details about the newly engaged couple Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez are scarce. The couple only got engaged on Wednesday night. ABC13 was able to capture the couple's engagement as it was televised during Game 7 of the World Series.


George Springer and Charlise Castro: Astros star George Springer and Charlise Castro are more than two months away from their Jan. 20, 2018 wedding day. The couple's Pottery Barn registry consists of two items: a duvet cover and two wine decanters, which have already been purchased for them. Bridal showers traditionally happen about a month or two before a couple's wedding, so it's entirely possible that the couple was waiting until after the World Series to flesh out the remainder of their gift list.


Justin Verlander and Kate Upton: Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are putting the last touches on their nuptials, which are reportedly happening in Tuscany, Italy. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model brought her bridesmaids to New York City in October for a shower and final dress fitting. Upton also revealed to Martha Stewart Weddings that the floral arrangement on her big day was a high priority.

"I don't know what kind or florals I'll have for the wedding day yet. I just know I want a lot of flowers," Upton said in an interview.

Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander and super model fiancee Kate Upton enjoy a quiet dinner at Tiny Boxwoods

