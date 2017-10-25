SPORTS

Jose Altuve is so huggable to everyone!

Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for a straight up Jose Altuve love fest.

There's no doubt that everyone loves the Houston Astros slugger. How could you not?

At just 5 foot 6, he is the shortest active player in the MLB, but there's a lot of love for him. Even award-winning actor Matt Damon is a fan.

"You said Matt Damon? Wow. That's big. I love it. I love his movies," Altuve said when asked about Matt Damon's compliment during World Series media day.

Hall of Famer and Astros great Craig Biggio and teammates Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa and George Springer have all been pictured embracing him.

And even the competition like former Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz, Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout and big-time slugger Albert Pujols can't resist showing him some love.

At home, Altuve and his wife Nina are parents of a girl Melanie Andrea, who was born Nov. 1, 2016. You can bet she's giving him tons of hugs. Hopefully, she'll be getting hugs from her World Championship daddy on her first birthday.

