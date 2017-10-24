Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was excited to find out he had a big name in Hollywood cheering him on."You said Matt Damon? Wow. That's Big. I love it. I love his movies," Altuve said.Jason Bourne himself, actor Matt Damon, is rooting for the Astros because he became a huge fan of Houston slugger.Damon, by the way, is a die hard Boston Red Sox fan at heart.When Altuve was asked why he thinks people like to watch him play, he said "I think it's because I'm 5'6" and you don't see that very often."A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got