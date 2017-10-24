SPORTS

Everyone loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve, even actor Matt Damon

EMBED </>More Videos

Everyone loves Jose Altuve, even Hollywoods's Jason Bourne

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was excited to find out he had a big name in Hollywood cheering him on.

"You said Matt Damon? Wow. That's Big. I love it. I love his movies," Altuve said.

Jason Bourne himself, actor Matt Damon, is rooting for the Astros because he became a huge fan of Houston slugger.

RELATED: Quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve


Damon, by the way, is a die hard Boston Red Sox fan at heart.

When Altuve was asked why he thinks people like to watch him play, he said "I think it's because I'm 5'6" and you don't see that very often."

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsentertainmentHouston AstrosMLBcelebrityworld seriesHoustonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros fan spotted at Taj Mahal
'Stros light up building in time for World Series
Rockets to sign point guard Canaan with Chris Paul out
Plenty of sizzle as Dodgers, Astros square off
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston Astros World Series 2017 Game 1
2 suspected burglars arrested near Lamar HS
McDonald's robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officer
Astros fan spotted at Taj Mahal
Former KFC employee arrested for sexual assault
Galveston man dies of flesh-eating bacteria from Harvey
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Parents: Tell HISD what time you want school to start
Show More
'This is a real life dream': Astros at Dodger Stadium
'Stros light up building in time for World Series
Cool front today, COLD front this weekend
Blue Bell releases Christmas-themed flavor
Thief takes ambulance on joyride in northwest Houston
More News
Top Video
Former KFC employee arrested for sexual assault
World Series-themed Astros specials for all foodie fans
2 suspected burglars arrested near Lamar HS
Aces, 100-degree temps headline World Series Game 1
More Video