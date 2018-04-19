The honors just keep coming for J.J. Watt.
The Houston Texans star defensive end has been named to TIME Magazine's 2018 TIME 100 list.
The annual list features 100 of the most influential men and women in the world and recognizes them for their activism, innovation and achievement.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote the piece in TIME about Watt, citing the football player's fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
Watt raised $37 million for relief efforts.
The TIME 100 issue will be available Friday.
