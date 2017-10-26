JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Texans star JJ Watt will distribute most of the $37 million he raised for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts to four different nonprofits with boots on the ground in southeast Texas.
Watt will partner with St. Bernard Project to rebuild homes damaged by Harvey, Save the Children to support child care centers and after-school programs, Feeding America to feed those in need and Americares to provide professional physical and mental health care for those impacted by the storm.
Those four organizations will receive $30.15 million over the course of the next 18-24 months. A decision regarding the remaining $7 million will be made in 2018 based on the progress of recovery efforts.
Watt said in a video posted to his Twitter account that his recent knee injury -- which has sidelined him for the remainder of the season -- "thew a bit of a wrench" into his plans to continue relief work.
"The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and donations from across the country and around the world. You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause," Watt added.