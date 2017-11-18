EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2659320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 3 Houstonians were named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Take a look at this: A man in Philly is getting a lot of attention for this incredible drawing of Jose Altuve.Daniel Duffy says his piece titled "The Road to the World Series" is made up entirely of words and numbers.The Altuve piece features every date, score and opponent for the whole season.Duffy says it took him 65 hours to complete.You can buy prints of the art on his website,