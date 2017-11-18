SPORTS

Man's incredible Jose Altuve art made up of words and numbers

This might be one of the most unique pieces of art inspired by the Astros' World Series victory. (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
Take a look at this: A man in Philly is getting a lot of attention for this incredible drawing of Jose Altuve.

Daniel Duffy says his piece titled "The Road to the World Series" is made up entirely of words and numbers.

The Altuve piece features every date, score and opponent for the whole season.

Duffy says it took him 65 hours to complete.

You can buy prints of the art on his website, www.artofwords.com.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve among Forbes' 30 Under 30 honorees
3 Houstonians were named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Jose Altuve is so huggable to everyone!
Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!

