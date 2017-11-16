HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve among Forbes' 30 Under 30 honorees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jose Altuve is a World Series winner, a three-time batting champion, a five-time All-Star, and, if the country's baseball writers make it so, the impending American League MVP.

And he's only 27 years old.

READ MORE: Altuve wins Player of the Year, AL Outstanding Player Award

Considered one of the Houston Astros leaders, Altuve's accomplishments have garnered him a place in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2018.

The Astros second baseman was named along with 29 other honorees in the sports category.

Forbes said each person named in the sports category achieved something beyond the playing field. Altuve, in the past, has made contributions on behalf of the Jose Altuve Foundation, which supports the Sunshine Kids, an organization benefiting children with cancer.

Altuve also donated $30,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief.

According to Forbes, the 30 Under 30 consists of those young individuals who have "ambition and impatience" to "reinvent the world." The publication vetted thousands of nominations, leaning on its online audience, its staff and a panel of judges.

RELATED: Quick facts on Jose Altuve

Altuve was named in the seventh edition of the list.

Other areas covered in the 30 Under 30 list include food and drink, law and policy, healthcare, finance, Hollywood & entertainment, consumer technology, enterprise technology, and media.

You can view the full list on the Forbes site.

