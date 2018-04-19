Houston Texans release 2018 season schedule

Week 1: at New England, Sept. 9

Week 2: at Tennessee, Sept. 16

Week 3: vs. New York Giants, Sept. 23

Week 4: at Indianapolis, Sept. 30

Week 5: vs. Dallas, Oct. 7 (Sunday Night)

Week 6: vs. Buffalo, Oct. 14

Week 7: at Jacksonville, Oct. 21

Week 8: vs. Miami, Oct. 25 (Thursday)

Week 9: at Denver, Nov. 4

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: at Washington, Nov. 18

Week 12: vs. Tennessee, Nov. 26 (Monday)

Week 13: vs. Cleveland, Dec. 2

Week 14: vs. Indianapolis, Dec. 9

Week 15: at New York Jets, Dec. 15 (Saturday)

Week 16: at Philadelphia, Dec. 23

Week 17: vs. Jacksonville, Dec. 30

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3368052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Nuno has more on the Texans' 2018 schedule.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2847930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We now know who the Texans will face in 2018.

The Houston Texans released their 2018 regular season schedule Thursday night, revealing back-to-back road games in weeks one and two.The Texans head to New England to take on the Patriots on Sept. 9, with kickoff scheduled for noon. They follow it up with a matchup with the Titans in Nashville on Sept. 16.The Texans' home opener is on Sept. 23 against the New York Giants.Houston will play in four nationally-televised games in 2018, including a big in-state rivalry game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on the night of Oct. 7.Here is the complete schedule: