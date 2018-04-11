SPORTS

Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents

EMBED </>More Videos

We now know who the Texans will face in 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans will kick off the preseason portion of their 2018 campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced its four preseason opponents, who also include the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Texans did not immediately announce dates and times of the games, they confirmed that they will alternate road and home games for the four weeks of the preseason.

All games will be shown on ABC13.

Here is the order of the preseason games:
  • Week 1: at Kansas City
  • Week 2: vs. San Francisco
  • Week 3: at Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 4: vs. Dallas


The Houston-Dallas game is the 10th preseason matchup between the two in-state rivals. The 2017 preseason game was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans will host the Cowboys once again in the 2018 regular season.

RELATED: Here's who the Houston Texans will face for the 2018 regular season
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Kepler hits 2nd HR, connects in 9th, Twins beat Astros 9-8
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Yuli Gurriel likely to return to Astros on Friday, play vs. Rangers
Five facts about Texans' shutdown corner Kareem Jackson
More Sports
Top Stories
Supervisor murdered by robbery suspects at home construction site
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Show More
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
More News