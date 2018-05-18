SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul expresses his thoughts for the people affected in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the midst of the fallout of the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Houston professional sports teams and athletes are taking pause to send their thoughts to the impacted community.

Chris Paul, whose Houston Rockets are in the middle of a deep playoff run, was vocal about the mass shooting, saying that the postseason right now is taking a backseat to this tragedy.

"Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation," Paul said, adding the Rockets get a lot of support from the Santa Fe community.

Paul later tweeted, "We need to do better by our children. #BiggerThanBasketball"



The Rockets and the Fertitta family tweeted their thoughts for Santa Fe.



The Houston Astros, who begin a series at home Friday, said it will hold a moment of silence before the series-opening match. Texas flags at Minute Maid Park will also fly at half-staff "in support and memory of the victims and their families."

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros announce moment of silence before Friday night's game.


Astros players like Carlos Correa also expressed sympathy for the victims.


The Houston Texans, in the midst of offseason workouts, said they are "saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School." They paid tribute to emergency workers who responded to the tense tragedy.



The NFL team's captain J.J. Watt expressed his horror of the situation with a two-word tweet.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSanta Fe High School shootingHouston AstrosHouston TexansHouston RocketsHoustonSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
Sports world reacts to deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School
5-on-5: Steph, LeBron, Finals favorites and more big questions
Astros aim to keep momentum going against Indians
Celtics don't want to be surprised by playoff intensity in Cleveland
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: 10 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
What we know about the victims involved in the Santa Fe HS shooting
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
What we know about the officer injured in Santa Fe HS shooting
Trump orders US flags flown at half-mast after shooting
Show More
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
Vigil planned for victims of deadly shooting at Santa Fe HS
Santa Fe students and parents overwhelmed with emotion
'Shots fired' - 911 dispatch chaos during Santa Fe shooting
Gun violence has been in Santa Fe's mind for months
More News