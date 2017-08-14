SPORTS

Houston Rockets announce 2017-2018 schedule

We now know when the Houston Rockets will be playing during the 2017 preseason and 2017-2018 regular season.

The team announced their schedule this afternoon. Click here to see a printable version of the schedule.

Their five-game preseason opens on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tulsa, and concludes against San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Oct. 13.

Seven of the Rockets first 10 games to start the regular season will be away, including their opener at Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

For the second year, the Rockets will host the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association at Toyota Center on October 5.

The Rockets are scheduled to appear on ABC six times this season.

Last season, the Rockets posted the third-best record in the NBA at 55-27, and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

In June, Houston added All-Star Chris Paul to the team's roster.

