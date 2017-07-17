Exclusive look at the Houston Rockets listing

Embrace the spirit of Clutch City with this high ranking team.With only 30 teams, NBA ownership is one of the most exclusive business experiences. This is the only team on the market right now and may be the only opportunity for years.The Houston Rockets come complete with 20 players on the roster including a new addition, Chris Paul. You can even personalize the team with more additions. We hear Carmelo Anthony is interested.Nestled among the Southwest Division, the Rockets have many friendly, but inferior neighbors including the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks and of course the San Antonio Spurs.As you enter the Toyota Center, you will notice enough seating for 18,043 people. It's a great space for entertaining, even Jay Z can't wait to perform there in November.Included is a trophy case with back-to-back championships and room for plenty more.For those with families, the team also comes with Clutch the mascot that will out do any teddy bear.The team is valued at nearly $1.65 billion, but the experience is absolutely priceless.