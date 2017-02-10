Houston ISD opens $35.2 million Delmar Fieldhouse

And just like that, the ribbon is cut and Delmar Fieldhouse is officially open for business! Congratulations, #HISD! pic.twitter.com/AERjbLtdUP — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 10, 2017

With great fanfare, Houston ISD's new Delmar Fieldhouse is officially open.The $35.2 million facility marks the competition of a project that started under the district's 2012 Bond Program.The 5,000-seat facility, located at 2020 Mangum Road, features a removable maple court, retractable lower level seating and six locker rooms. The court features a star representing the HISD logo and an image of Houston's skyline."This is overdue for our kids," athletic director Marmion Dambrino said. "This is way overdue. That's why today is such a joyous day in HISD."Additionally, the facility will host basketball and volleyball games, graduation ceremonies and other events.