Houston ISD opens $35.2 million Delmar Fieldhouse

HOUSTON (KTRK) --With great fanfare, Houston ISD's new Delmar Fieldhouse is officially open.
The $35.2 million facility marks the competition of a project that started under the district's 2012 Bond Program.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
The 5,000-seat facility, located at 2020 Mangum Road, features a removable maple court, retractable lower level seating and six locker rooms. The court features a star representing the HISD logo and an image of Houston's skyline.
"This is overdue for our kids," athletic director Marmion Dambrino said. "This is way overdue. That's why today is such a joyous day in HISD."
And just like that, the ribbon is cut and Delmar Fieldhouse is officially open for business! Congratulations, #HISD! pic.twitter.com/AERjbLtdUP— Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) February 10, 2017
Additionally, the facility will host basketball and volleyball games, graduation ceremonies and other events.