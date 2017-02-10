SPORTS

Houston ISD opens $35.2 million Delmar Fieldhouse

EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston ISD opens new Delmar Fieldhouse. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
With great fanfare, Houston ISD's new Delmar Fieldhouse is officially open.

The $35.2 million facility marks the competition of a project that started under the district's 2012 Bond Program.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

The 5,000-seat facility, located at 2020 Mangum Road, features a removable maple court, retractable lower level seating and six locker rooms. The court features a star representing the HISD logo and an image of Houston's skyline.


"This is overdue for our kids," athletic director Marmion Dambrino said. "This is way overdue. That's why today is such a joyous day in HISD."


Additionally, the facility will host basketball and volleyball games, graduation ceremonies and other events.
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolbasketballhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Huskies indefinitely suspend Malik Dime following incdent with heckler
MSG security chief fired; Charles Oakley banned indefinitely
DE Myles Garrett says he won't attend NFL draft in Philadelphia
Knicks owner James Dolan says Charles Oakley banned from MSG
More Sports
Top Stories
2 men rob Harris Co. AT&T store at gunpoint
Mom and daughter arrested for alleged shoplifting
Protesters bock Betsy Devos from school visit
Houston Pilots honored for saving lives during tanker fire
Trump considering new order on immigration
Woman dies after son allegedly runs over her in Alvin
Man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
Show More
Willie Nelson cancels 5 shows because of illness
2 arrested for prostitution at massage spa in Spring
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
ABC13 gets answers from rapists inside Texas prisons
Trump says US committed to security of Japan
More News
Top Video
Protesters bock Betsy Devos from school visit
Trump considering new order on immigration
2 men rob Harris Co. AT&T store at gunpoint
COOL SPACES: Lucille's gets a menu makeover
More Video