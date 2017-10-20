SPORTS

Houston Astros 'super fan' loving deep playoff run

Houston Astros 'super fan' loving deep playoff run (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For one Houston man, cheering on his beloved Houston Astros is a full-time job. If you've been to an Astros game, it's hard to miss Chris Wiggins.

"The only thing I don't have is Astros underwear," Wigging said. "And even if I had some, I wouldn't show them to you."

For the past three seasons, one man down first base side has stole the show.

"I'm H-Town Wiggy," Wiggins said. H-Town, for the city he loves.

"But Wiggy," Wiggins said. "If you really look at the urban dictionary 'Wiggy' means loud and crazy. Pretty much what I am."

Major League Baseball recently named him a finalist for Astros Fan of the Year.

Not only for how he cheers, but from what hangs around his neck.

"It all started out just a big, old foam one," Wiggins said. "Then I had this one made."

H-Town Wiggy has been out of town for work.

He will watch his first American League Championship Series game Friday night.

While the Astros could get eliminated, he's not nervous .

"I'm more confident in this team than I ever have been before," Wiggins said.

No matter the outcome, H-Town Wiggy is proud of his 'Stros, and sad that he is nearing the end of retiring this outfit until next season.

"I wouldn't be able to do this if I was married," Wiggins said.

H-Town Wiggy is a little bit superstitious.

He has made one change and ditching the rally towel the team gives out to fans. Instead, he's got a new "earned history" towel he hopes does the trick.


