Houston Astros 'super fan' loving deep playoff run

For one Houston man, cheering on his beloved Houston Astros is a full-time job. If you've been to an Astros game, it's hard to miss Chris Wiggins."The only thing I don't have is Astros underwear," Wigging said. "And even if I had some, I wouldn't show them to you."For the past three seasons, one man down first base side has stole the show."I'm H-Town Wiggy," Wiggins said. H-Town, for the city he loves."But Wiggy," Wiggins said. "If you really look at the urban dictionary 'Wiggy' means loud and crazy. Pretty much what I am."Major League Baseball recently named him a finalist for Astros Fan of the Year.Not only for how he cheers, but from what hangs around his neck."It all started out just a big, old foam one," Wiggins said. "Then I had this one made."H-Town Wiggy has been out of town for work.He will watch his first American League Championship Series game Friday night.While the Astros could get eliminated, he's not nervous ."I'm more confident in this team than I ever have been before," Wiggins said.No matter the outcome, H-Town Wiggy is proud of his 'Stros, and sad that he is nearing the end of retiring this outfit until next season."I wouldn't be able to do this if I was married," Wiggins said.H-Town Wiggy is a little bit superstitious.He has made one change and ditching the rally towel the team gives out to fans. Instead, he's got a new "earned history" towel he hopes does the trick.