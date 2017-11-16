EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2600089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2567032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the king of the American League!Altuve was announced as the American League Most Valuable Player Thursday afternoon.For the season, he led the AL in batting average (.346) and hits (204). He hit 24 home runs and had 32 stolen bases.Earlier this month, Altuve was named Player of the Year and given the AL Outstanding Player Award during the MLB Players Choice Awards.In winning the AL MVP, Altuve beat out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez.