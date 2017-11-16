SPORTS

TROPHY KING! Astros' Jose Altuve wins American League MVP award

Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the king of the American League!

Altuve was announced as the American League Most Valuable Player Thursday afternoon.

For the season, he led the AL in batting average (.346) and hits (204). He hit 24 home runs and had 32 stolen bases.

Earlier this month, Altuve was named Player of the Year and given the AL Outstanding Player Award during the MLB Players Choice Awards.

In winning the AL MVP, Altuve beat out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez.

5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season

Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!


