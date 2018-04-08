Fan bling! Astros fans selling replica rings up to $10K on eBay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --How much would you pay for a replica of the Astros' Worlds Series Championship ring?
One eBay seller put his replica ring for sale for up to $10,000!
But there's a reason why he is selling it at such a high price, according to the eBay post, this is the one ring that has "Earned History" engraved upside down.
Fans attending Saturday's game against the Padres got some 'bling' to add to their collection.
The first 10,000 fans received a replica World Series Championship ring.
After receiving the replica ring, many took to social media to show off their new piece of jewelry. Some fans also placed the replica ring on eBay.
Yes, that quick.
How do the replica rings compare to the real ones? You'll have to decide yourself.
