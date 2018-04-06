Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2553695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mattress Mack makes wager with customers pending Astros success.



If there is any Houstonian who deserves an Astros World Champions ring, it's Mattress Mack.The daughter of Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale revealed on Instagram Friday afternoon that her father was the recipient of one of those gorgeous World Champ rings.Mattress Mack was one of 'Stros most vocal supporters, and even gave out $10 million in rebates to Astros fans willing to take a chance by buying a mattress from Gallery Furniture.