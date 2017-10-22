HOUSTON ASTROS

Jose Altuve gets proper champagne shower after Astros win

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Altuve said he doesn't like getting champagne in his eyes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was one of the great mysteries of the Astros playoff run. Jose Altuve revealed he wasn't a fan of the champagne showers after the team won the ALDS a few weeks ago.

For all the great shots of champagne and beer celebrations, Altuve was nowhere in sight when the team won a spot in a the American League Championship series in Boston.

Turns out, Altuve had his own way to celebrate --- nice and dry.

"For some reason I don't like champagne in my eye, so I hide in the corner. I celebrate, but from the outside. I like to look," Altuve said.

After the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series, the team finally got their shot to give Altuve a proper champagne shower.

WATCH: Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Reddick celebrates Astros Game 7 win.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosbaseballMLBworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Altuve attends event to benefit American Cancer Society
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
What Houston was like in 2005
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
More Sports
Top Stories
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Police release sketch of young child found dead on beach
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Kate and Justin share sweet moment after Astros win
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Show More
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
The 2005 World Series Astros: Where are they now?
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Houston shooting
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
More News
Top Video
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
Astros: Bold, resilient team embodies their hometown
What Houston was like in 2005
More Video