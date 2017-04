EMBED >More News Videos Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' new quarterback.

Appearing on SportsRadio 610, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a big bet on quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.He told the Triple Threat that, "I think Houston just won a Super Bowl."Watson was taken 12th overall by the Texans Last year, Watson led the Tigers to a 35-31 come-from-behind victory to secure the national football title.