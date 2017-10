Model Kate Upton celebrates after Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Houston.

EMBED >More News Videos Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander and super model fiancee Kate Upton enjoy a quiet dinner at Tiny Boxwoods

EMBED >More News Videos While Houston Astros fans know the players, how well do you know their spouses?

Despite rumors surrounding Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, the two were spotted sharing an intimate moment after the Astros defeated the Yankees.ABC13 spotted Upton wearing her Astros jersey and sharing a hug and kiss with her fiancé.Upton has been photographed sporting Astros gear, making it abundantly clear she's in H-Town's corner.