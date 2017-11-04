EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2603868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.

It was a dream come true for a young boy at the most magical place on Earth.After the Astros parade Saturday at Disney World, Jose Altuve met Samuel -- a young fan from Venezuela -- and the two shared a magical moment.Altuve gave the boy his hat and the rest was history."I feel so good," Samuel said.Altuve told ABC13's David Nuno that Samuel reminded him of himself."I see myself in that kid years ago when I saw a MLB player," he said. "I wanted to meet him and maybe have one of his hats."Thank you Jose for creating a magical memory!