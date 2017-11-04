SPORTS

Boy becomes emotional after getting Astros hat from Jose Altuve

Young fan cries after getting hat from Jose Altuve at Disney World. (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
It was a dream come true for a young boy at the most magical place on Earth.

After the Astros parade Saturday at Disney World, Jose Altuve met Samuel -- a young fan from Venezuela -- and the two shared a magical moment.

Altuve gave the boy his hat and the rest was history.

"I feel so good," Samuel said.

Altuve told ABC13's David Nuno that Samuel reminded him of himself.

"I see myself in that kid years ago when I saw a MLB player," he said. "I wanted to meet him and maybe have one of his hats."

Thank you Jose for creating a magical memory!

RELATED: Houston Astros honored with parade at Walt Disney World
The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

ABC13 is owned by Disney.

