HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros honored with parade at Walt Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Astros' George Springer, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve appeared in a parade at the Magic Kingdom on Saturday in honor of their big World Series win.

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
After the city of Houston reveled in the Astros' first-ever World Series victory, the heroes of the championship team were featured in a magical celebration at the Magic Kingdom.

George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa were honored this morning with a victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A.

ABC13 Sports Reporter David Nuno is at Disney World with the players, and brought you these images from the Happiest Place on Earth.

The trio played a pivotal role in propelling the Astros to the championship for the team's first World Series title in its 56-year history.

PHOTOS: Houston Astros appear in Disney World parade


The Astros' championship run was a storybook accomplishment with plenty of heart. For a few unforgettable weeks of postseason baseball capped by the World Series, the Astros gave the city of Houston something to cheer about and rally around. With the city and surrounding communities ravaged by the impact of Hurricane Harvey, the Astros proved that "Houston Strong'' was more than just a patch on their uniforms.

Many Astros players personally pitched in with on-the-ground, roll-up-their-sleeves help for hurricane victims. And the team donated $4 million to hurricane relief efforts, joining others such as Disney, which raised nearly $16 million toward the cause and sent its beloved characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Houston to visit displaced residents in shelters.

The Astros' celebratory parade continues a tradition at Disney Parks of honoring extraordinary sports champions.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

ABC13 is owned by Disney.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesdisneyDisney WorldparadeHoustonFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros party with Paul Wall and Travis Scott at Clé
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros party with Paul Wall and Travis Scott at Clé
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Tom Savage thrust into Texans' starting role after Deshaun Watson injury
More Sports
Top Stories
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrating big win by helping animals
Trip down memory lane: How has UH changed?
Expecting a hot November weekend in Houston
4 hurt as fiery explosion rips through SE Houston home
Best moments from Astros World Series parade
Show More
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
Sad the World Series is over? Enjoy this weekend fun
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
Lone Star Rally means streets shut down in Galveston
City: 1 million attend epic Astros victory parade, rally
More News
Top Video
Astros party with Paul Wall and Travis Scott at Clé
Trip down memory lane: How has UH changed?
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Selena finally gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More Video