Christmas wish granted: 10-year-old boy battling heart condition gets visit from Cam Newton
A Christmas wish came true for a 10-year-old boy battling a severe heart condition. (KTRK)

by Digital Producer Brock Koller
A Christmas wish came true for a 10-year-old boy battling a severe heart condition.

All Taylor Deckard wished for this Christmas was to meet Carolina Panthers and former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton.

On Tuesday, Taylor got his wish.



In a video posted to the Auburn Tigers' official social media accounts, Taylor is shown in a hospital bed and is completely surprised when Cam Newton walks in.

But it only takes a few seconds for the young Auburn fan to realize who is standing right in front of him.

That's when, Taylor makes a quick dash straight for the NFL QB and gives Cam a big hug.

The hug between the two lasts for more than 20 seconds. It even goes beyond the end of the video!

It's safe to say, the feeling this video leaves those watching it will last even longer.
