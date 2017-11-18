SPORTS

Houston Astros host baseball tournament for kids with disabilities

EMBED </>More Videos

Children with disabilities are participating in a baseball tournament at Minute Maid Park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros Foundation and Shriners Hospitals for Children are combining forces to give hundreds of children that major league experience.

Children with disabilities are participating in a baseball tournament at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

Miracle league teams from the Greater Houston YMCA are participating.

Pitcher Lance McCullers and 3rd baseman Alex Bregman will be making an appearance.

RELATED: Astros' Justin Verlander donates $100K and playoff share to Harvey relief
RELATED: Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates World Series win by helping animals

RELATED: Astros' Carlos Beltran launches Maria relief fund benefiting Puerto Rico
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportscharitydisabilitychildrenHouston Astrosminute maid parkHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Grizzlies, without Conley, prepare for Rockets
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
Playoff edition: ABC13's High School Game of the Week
Baseball hit by McCullers in Game 7 sold for nearly $10K
More Sports
Top Stories
Stars from 'The Sandlot' are coming to Houston
Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store
GET YOUR JACKETS READY: Chilly weather is on its way
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
Champagne: It's what's on tap at a'Bouzy
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
4 joyriding juveniles injured after crashing into tree
Show More
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
Woman who cut out fetus gets 40 years to life
Cancer survivor stars as 1st female Tiny Tim
10 holiday season date ideas for Houstonians
Teacher speaks out about failing kids over pledge
More News
Top Video
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
What you need to know about WWE weekend in Houston
More Video