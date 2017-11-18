HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Houston Astros Foundation and Shriners Hospitals for Children are combining forces to give hundreds of children that major league experience.
Children with disabilities are participating in a baseball tournament at Minute Maid Park Saturday.
Miracle league teams from the Greater Houston YMCA are participating.
Pitcher Lance McCullers and 3rd baseman Alex Bregman will be making an appearance.
