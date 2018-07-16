HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Celebrities, athletes and pretty much everyone who has listened to Drake's new "Scorpion" album is getting in on the "In My Feelings" challenge, including your World Series champs.
The challenge is a dance that has gone viral showing people recording their choreography skills to Drake's song.
Some of the Astros players took the challenge up in the air on Sunday. Video posted on Instagram shows Justin Verlander, his brother Ben Verlander and Alex Bregman dancing on a plane on their way to the All-Star game in Washington, D.C.
The video just proves that our Astros guys have more than just winning moves on the field and that they are "down for ya always."
NBA MVP James Harden also showed off his "In My Feelings" challenge dancing skills on stage during an event with rapper Meek Mill.
Drake apparently ruled Will Smith the winner of the challenge when the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor showed his moves on top of the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.