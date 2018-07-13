ENTERTAINMENT

Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'

Drake says Will Smith wins challenge. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Actor Will Smith took the 'In My Feelings Challenge' to new heights.

The challenge has gone viral with celebrities recording their choreography skills to Drake's new song.

Smith decided to show his moves on top of the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.

He posted the video on his Instagram page.



Smith admits that his dance moves are a little stiff because he was terrified of the heights.

Drake weighed in and declared Smith the winner of the challenge.

Sorry, James Harden.

James Harden engages in In My Feelings challenge

