GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Buster's Old Time Photos, located in historic downtown Galveston on the Strand, gives visitors of all ages the chance to dress in authentic costumes and be professionally photographed with corresponding themed backdrops. Patrons can choose from the Roaring Twenties, southern belle, Victorian, western and pirate themes.
Those dressed for the Roaring Twenties will be pictured in a classic speakeasy, while the old west will be captured in a saloon. Ladies can choose to be a southern belle or dress to reflect the Victorian era while pictured in a classic historic home. Another option is to dress as a pirate and be photographed on the deck of a pirate ship.
"When you get in costume, you immediately feel like you are in an old-time era," said manager Rudi Flores. "It's the closest thing you can get to a time machine."
Buster's Old Time Photos is a family business based in Branson, Missouri. Brothers Trent and Lamont Edwards and brother-in-law Andy Metcalfe opened their first location in 2009 and currently operate Buster's on the Landing and Buster's in Branson.
The studio is a member of Antique and Amusement Photographers International, the only professional organization dedicated to old time photo industry.
