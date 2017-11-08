HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here in the Bayou City, we have our fair share of local celebrities. No matter what they're doing around town, chances are good that people are watching.
While George H. W. and Barbara Bush split their time between Houston and their ranch in Maine, they hail from Texas and will always hold a special place in the hearts of Houstonians for their service to our nation.
A recent addition to the Houston social scene, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his girlfriend, model Kate Upton, add a touch of celebrity to social and sporting events around the area.
No list of Houston power couple would be complete without a nod to Joel and Victoria Osteen, the brains and heart behind nationally recognized Lakewood Church.
Speaking of Lakewood, John Gray and his wife, Aventer, have long been a staple in the local religious scene but only recently rose to prominence after catching the eye of none other than Oprah Winfrey, who developed an OWN series chronicling the couple's work in Houston.
And last but most certainly not least, he may no longer sit behind the anchor desk but legendary ABC13 anchor Dave Ward and wife Laura are still involved in charitable and philanthropic efforts around the city.
