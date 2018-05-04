HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston rapper Paul Wall is known for his custom grillz, whether he's flashing them in a smile or offering them to Houston Astros players.
Wall also isn't shy about representing H-town or its sport teams. Now, he's showing off his love for custom swag and the Houston Rockets with his new guns.
In a video on the Instagram page of HTX Tactical, Wall describes one of the guns, a Roni Pistol Brace with a Glock 17 9mm. The custom coating is red and gold and features the Rockets' logo, made just in time for the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The second firearm is a Glock 19 9mm. It's also red and gold, but with a distinct detail: a red oil derrick. The logo was featured on the cover of Wall's album, the Houston Oiler.
The Glock 19 is completely customized with candy paint, gold and trigger upgrades and grip work.
Wall isn't HTX Tactical's only customer in the music business.
The company says it's also made custom guns for Houston record producer and radio personality OG Ron C and Houston rapper Lil Keke.