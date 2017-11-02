HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston rapper Paul Wall offered free grillz to all the Astros at the beginning of the World Series, and after the franchise captured its first championship, he dropped the track "World Series Grillz" to help celebrate.
The song features Wall with fellow Houston rappers Lil Keke and Z-Ro, dropping catchy one-liners and shoutouts to all the players.
Wall's business partner, Johnny Dang, told ABC13 that it takes his team about five hours to make one grill.
