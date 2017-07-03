Imagine catching a fish so big, it almost sinks your boat.On Sunday in Texas City, Sergio Roque reeled in a 964 pound tiger shark. The shark was 85 percent to the state record and reportedly took three hours to reel in."It's the hardest fight I've ever had in my life, the strongest one," Roque said. "When I first set the hook, and it pulled me straight across the back of the boat, pulled me straight to the corner and slammed my knees onto it."His catch is currently in first place for the tournament.All proceeds from the 55th Annual Tackle Time Fishing Tournament go to scholarships and youth programs in the area.