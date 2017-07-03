Drone video captures man reeling in hammerhead shark

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --Incredible drone video off the coast of Florida shows a man reeling in an unlikely catch.
Curtis Williams was flying his drone over Panama City Beach when he noticed a crowd gathered.
When he flew closer he saw a fisherman had hooked a hammerhead shark.
Onlookers watched as the man attempted to reel the shark in.
The man was even able to hold onto its tail for a moment before letting go.
The shark was released back into the ocean unharmed.
