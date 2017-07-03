TRAVEL

Drone video captures man reeling in hammerhead shark

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Incredible drone video off the coast of Florida shows a man reeling in an unlikely catch.

Curtis Williams was flying his drone over Panama City Beach when he noticed a crowd gathered.

When he flew closer he saw a fisherman had hooked a hammerhead shark.

Onlookers watched as the man attempted to reel the shark in.

The man was even able to hold onto its tail for a moment before letting go.

The shark was released back into the ocean unharmed.

