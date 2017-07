Drone video captures man reeling in hammerhead shark

EMBED >More News Videos Before you head out to the beach this holiday weekend, make sure you're aware of how to prevent encounters with sharks.

Incredible drone video off the coast of Florida shows a man reeling in an unlikely catch.Curtis Williams was flying his drone over Panama City Beach when he noticed a crowd gathered.When he flew closer he saw a fisherman had hooked a hammerhead shark.Onlookers watched as the man attempted to reel the shark in.The man was even able to hold onto its tail for a moment before letting go.The shark was released back into the ocean unharmed.